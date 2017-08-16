How Floyd Mayweather Plans To Celebrate Win Over Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather intends to mark his biggest payday by throwing around some cash.

The boxing legend revealed how he plans to celebrate a potential victory over Conor McGregor during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, telling the host he’ll stage the afterparty at his strip club. Mayweather owns “Girl Collection” in Las Vegas and he’s heading there Aug. 26, following the highly anticipated bout.

What will happen if McGregor upsets Mayweather at his own sport? Will the recently un-retired boxer flake out on his own bash? Will McGregor attend Mayweather’s post-fight party? We’ll find out later this month.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images