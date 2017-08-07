Is DeMarcus Cousins Trying To Recruit Carmelo Anthony To Pelicans?

You might be able to add DeMarcus Cousins to the list of NBA stars who are trying to recruit Carmelo Anthony to their team.

The New York Knicks star reportedly only will waive his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets, but that hasn’t stopped Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum from trying to lure Anthony to the Portland Trail Blazers. And if Cousins’ recent Instagram activity is any indication, the New Orleans Pelicans big man might be trying to sell the 10-time NBA All-Star on life in the “Big Easy.”

Cousins liked an Instagram post from a Pelicans fans page that floated the idea of Anthony joining New Orleans, and then he commented with the eyes emoji.

Cousins and Anthony played together for Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games and helped lead the U.S. to its third consecutive gold medal.

While the prospect of Anthony teaming up with Cousins and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis certainly is intriguing, it appears the only team the 33-year-old wants to suit up for during the 2017-18 campaign is the Rockets.

But we can’t blame Cousins for shooting his shot.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images