Carmelo Anthony Joining Blazers ‘Real Possibility,’ Damian Lillard Says

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum know they need more fire power to compete in the stacked Western Conference, and they are doing their best to sell an NBA All-Star on joining them in Portland.

Carmelo Anthony has made his desire to leave the New York Knicks clear, and while his preferred destination reportedly is the Houston Rockets, the Portland Trail Blazers backcourt duo wants Anthony to agree to join forces with them.

Both of the Blazers’ franchise cornerstones told reporters they have reached out to Anthony to try and get him to waive his no-trade clause to come to Portland.

“He can help us a lot; we can help him,” McCollum said, per The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman. “He wants to play in the playoffs and be competitive. He’s a very talented player. I think if we get him — when we get him — I think (we’re) top three in the West easy.”

And even though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on “The Jump” that Anthony isn’t interested in joining the Blazers, McCollum isn’t buying it.

“I think he’s interested,” McCollum said. “Obviously, I feel like he wants to play with friends, with Banana Boat friends. I know he wants to play with (Chris Paul) and LeBron (James). Those are very good teams, very good options. But I feel like we’re also a very good option.”

The 10-time NBA All-Star reportedly has only agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join the Rockets or the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Rockets being the front-runner. But Lillard thinks Anthony was very receptive to their pitch.

“I spoke to him,” Lillard said. “Because, obviously, he makes us a better team. Obviously, with that being out there and that being a real possibility, I don’t see why I wouldn’t reach out to him and let him know the interest is mutual if he’s interested in us.”

The addition of Anthony certainly would make the Blazers a more dangerous team in the West as his scoring ability would take the pressure off Lillard and McCollum.

The smart money still is on Anthony suiting up in Houston when the 2017-18 NBA season begins, though.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images