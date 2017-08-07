Jay Cutler Jokes He Doesn’t Need To Be In Good Shape To Play Quarterback

Jay Cutler’s got jokes. Or the Miami Dolphins probably hope he does, at least.

The Dolphins brought the 34-year-old quarterback out of retirement Sunday, signing him to a one-year deal worth a reported $10 million after starter Ryan Tannehill went down with a knee injury. And this is one of the first things Cutler said when being introduced to the Miami media Monday:

"The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great of cardiovascular shape," — Jay Cutler. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) August 7, 2017

By all accounts, Cutler’s remark was a joke, but it’s probably not the best one for an NFL player who’s been accused of giving minimal effort throughout his career.

ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith reported Cutler told Dolphins coach Adam Gase that he’s “good to go” and is confident he’ll be able to lead Miami in Week 1.

Cutler also said he needs to “figure out where the dinner room is” at the Dolphins’ facility, though, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what he’s got when the regular season starts.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images