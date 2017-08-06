NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler Un-Retiring To Join Dolphins On $10M Contract

It appears Jay Cutler’s broadcasting debut will have to wait.

The Miami Dolphins are signing the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract worth $10 million including incentives, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Dolphins reportedly had been in contact with Cutler since their starting QB, Ryan Tannehill, went down with a knee injury in practice Thursday. Miami reportedly feared that Tannehill could need season-ending surgery, and Sunday’s signing of Cutler suggests Tannehill likely will miss significant time.

Cutler’s playing career seemed to be over when FOX Sports hired him as an NFL analyst in March. The 34-year-old veteran even said at the time he considered his move to broadcasting “permanent,” and that he had no plans to return to the league.

But the stars seemed to align for Cutler in Miami, where he’ll get to work with Dolphins head coach and former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase.

Cutler spent eight seasons in Chicago but played in just five games for the Bears last season, posting a 1-4 record and 78.1 passer rating.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images