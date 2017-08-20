Jerry Remy Ceremony Live Stream: Watch Tribute To NESN Broadcaster Online

Before the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees square off Sunday, Red Sox Nation will get the chance to celebrate a beloved local figure.

The Red Sox and NESN will celebrate Jerry Remy’s 30-year career in the NESN broadcast booth with a pregame ceremony before Sunday’s game at Fenway Park.

The ceremony will feature memorable moments from Remy’s three decades as an analyst on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts, and Remy himself will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The former Boston infielder and Red Sox Hall of Famer is taking time away from broadcasting to recover from surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The pregame celebration will begin approximately 20 minutes before Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. ET first pitch, and you can watch the festivities in the live stream above.

Thumnbail photo via NESN file