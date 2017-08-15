Jets Coach Todd Bowles Rips Team Apart After Training Camp Fight

The New York Jets are poised for a disastrous 2017 season, and it appears the team’s head coach already is bracing himself for frustration.

Jets coach Todd Bowles certainly was not pleased with his club’s performance in training camp Monday, as he labeled the session as “sluggish” and “sloppy.” But after a fight broke out between offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, Bowles called out his team in rather emphatic fashion.

“They need to take onus on themselves,” Bowles said told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “If they’ve got energy to scuffle, they’ve got energy to run. If you’ve got energy to scuffle and run, you should have energy to practice.”

Many believe the Jets to have one of the worst NFL rosters in recent memory. The team has a trio of underwhelming quarterbacks, which includes Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. New York also parted ways with star wideouts Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in free agency this offseason and recently lost budding receiver Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending neck injury.

Bowles’ comments certainly could light a fire under his team, but you can only do so much with so little talent.

