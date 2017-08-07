Kyle Busch Says He ‘Will Kill’ Brad Keselowski For Watkins Glen Crash

When Kyle Busch is involved in a crash in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, he usually delivers a swear-laden team radio message shortly thereafter. And that was exactly what happened during Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen.

Following his collision with Brad Keselowski on Lap 45, Busch came on the radio to tell Joe Gibbs Racing that he was coming in for a pit stop, and that he wasn’t very pleased with Keselowski, according to Motorsport.com.

“Coming to you, four tires,” Busch said. “You better keep me away from that (expletive) after the race. I will kill that (expletive).”

Although racers sometimes change their tone about an on-track incident after they have time to cool down, Busch stuck to his guns Sunday on Twitter.

Nope. I was fine and was going to make the corner just fine until I got drilled in my right side door. U Watch again. https://t.co/zJ8j3RXcQq — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2017

Keselowski was less accusatory when he discussed the accident, saying that he didn’t have time to avoid the No. 18 by the time his spotter told him that Busch was on the inside.

“This is a track where you fight for inches and we both are probably not willing to give in on it,” Keselowski said, via Motorsport.com.

Despite his compromised race at Watkins Glen, Busch still sits second in the points standings behind Martin Truex Jr., and is locked into the playoffs following his win at Pocono Raceway.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images