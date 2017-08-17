Hating Kyle Busch Is One Thing, But Some Fans Recently Crossed A Line

There’s no shortage of NASCAR fans who love to hate Kyle Busch. But some take it a bit too far.

Busch, whose on and off-track tantrums have made him perhaps the most detested driver in the sport, recently headlined a pair of late model races at Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan. While there, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver apparently experienced an exorbitant amount of heckling, with some “fans” going so far as to wish death upon him.

Take a look at this description of what Busch — and his family — endured, courtesy of The Caution Clock:

Assuming this reporting is accurate, some of those people clearly crossed a line.

Listen, does “Rowdy” deserve criticism at times? Absolutely. And it’s not hard to see why some fans disapprove of him competing in lower racing series. But a driver of Busch’s stature showing up to hyperlocal events is something that should be celebrated and appreciated by the fans in attendance.

Instead, they very well might’ve discouraged him from ever returning to the track, which is something they may come to regret.

