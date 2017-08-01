Kyle Busch Will Close His Team If Truck Series Race Limit Goes To Zero

Considering some have called the new limit on the number of races Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers can run in lower series the “Kyle Busch rule,” we’re not surprised it’s left him feeling a little spited.

Busch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday that if NASCAR further lowers the race limit for Cup regulars, specifically with regards to the Camping World Truck Series, he could close his team, Kyle Busch Motorsports. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver phoned in to discuss the new restrictions that limit certain Cup drivers to seven Xfinity Series races and five truck races per year.

“If we keep continuing to put the limits on it — I’m gonna tell you right now — if the limit for the truck series goes to zero, I’m done,” Busch said.

Although some racers, including Kyle Larson, think having Cup drivers in the Xfinity and truck fields only benefits the series’ regulars, many fans claim it robs the up-and-coming competitors of their chance to shine. That’s the reason a decent portion of NASCAR’s fanbase is in support of the tighter restrictions, though the 32-year-old Busch says the new rule won’t fix that issue.

“If we all get together this offseason and pick and choose our races around each other’s schedules, we can still screw it up as much as we want to screw it up, and piss everybody off,” Busch said.

Given Busch’s “Rowdy” reputation, many likely will equate his threat to close KBM to him taking his ball and going home, but that’s actually not entirely true. Although he admitted he partly would shut down the operation because he sees no point in running a truck team he can’t race for, he also noted that his lack of seat time would hinder the team’s ability to find sponsors.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images