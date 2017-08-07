Kyrie Irving Loses His Mind On Teammate In Pick-Up Basketball Game

One of the primary objectives for a point guard is not to turn the ball over. So being a point guard himself, Kyrie Irving understandably hates seeing the ball given away to the other team.

But while it would make sense for Irving to get upset about turnovers in an actual NBA game, he apparently gets just as irked about mindless gaffes when the stakes aren’t nearly as high.

So when a teammate of Irving’s in a pick-up game in New Jersey was sloppy with the ball, the four-time All-Star let him have it.

Kyrie hooped in his home state of New Jersey this weekend and wasn't a fan of his teammate turning the ball over (via delsontraining/IG) pic.twitter.com/FxkqyWPaNa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2017

There’s not much you can say if you’re this guy, as it would be an uphill climb to argue with someone who is one of the best ball handlers in the world. But maybe Irving is just on edge as he waits for the Cleveland Cavaliers to fulfill his trade request.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images