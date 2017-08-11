Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Weighs In On Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James Debate

Los Angeles Lakers fans have high hopes for Lonzo Ball, but the rookie’s latest soundbite probably won’t make fans of the Purple and Gold very happy.

Ball recently was asked to give his take on one of basketball’s most popular debates: LeBron James or Kobe Bryant? And while he did acknowledge that it is a tough question, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft opted for King James over the Lakers legend.

Mamba or The King? Lonzo's going with the 👑 pic.twitter.com/IC08rE33vE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2017

The debate recently resurfaced when Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan chose Bryant over James, citing the difference in championships as the end-all be-all. We imagine LaVar Ball would stand by his son when it comes to this debate, even if just to spite MJ, who the Ball patriarch believes he could beat in a 1-on-1 contest.

