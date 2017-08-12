Liverpool Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch English Premier League Online

The 2017-18 English Premier League season gets underway Saturday when Liverpool faces Watford at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool looks like it will have a superb club when at full strength this season. While the Reds relied heavily on Sadio Mane last season, Mohamed Salah should make sure they are strong on both flanks, and Roberto Firmino should give Liverpool a dangerous front three.

Watford, on the other hand, looks to improve on its 17th place finish from a year ago. New manager Marco Silva hopes to lead a revival for the Hornets, but they won’t have an easy task to begin the season.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Watford online.

When: Saturday, August 12, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via