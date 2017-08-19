NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds 2018: Lonzo Ball Favored; Jayson Tatum Fourth

The Boston Celtics had Jayson Tatum at the top of their draft board in June. But oddsmakers believe another first-year player has the best shot at leading the rookie class this NBA season.

Vegas released its latest update on the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year odds Friday, and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball still is the favorite to take home the award at 7-4 odds, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Ball is trailed closely by Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (13-4 odds) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (15-4) odds, while Tatum is tied with No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz for the fourth-best odds at 10-1.

Ball, who went second overall to the Lakers ahead of Tatum at No. 3, has been the Rookie of the Year favorite since he helped lead L.A. to the NBA Summer League title while being named the event’s Most Valuable Player. Tatum also had himself a fine Summer League stint, though, averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds per game.

Here are the complete Rookie of the Years odds for the 2017-18 season as of Aug. 18, via OddsShark.

Lonzo Ball (Lakers) 7-4

Dennis Smith Jr. (Mavericks) 13-4

Ben Simmons (76ers) 15-4

Markelle Fultz (76ers) 10-1

Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 10-1

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 12-1

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) 14-1

Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns) 16-1

Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets) 25-1

Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) 33-1

Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers) 33-1

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) 33-1

Justin Jackson (Kings) 40-1

Luke Kennard (Detroit Pistons) 40-1

Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) 50-1

Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks) 50-1

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) 66-1

