NBA Rookies: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum To Enjoy Best Career Of 2017 Class

Jayson Tatum’s peers believe he’ll develop into a star … eventually.

The Boston Celtics forward was voted most likely to have the best career of all members of the 2017 NBA rookie class, according to results of NBA.com’s annual Rookie Survey. Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball both garnered 18.4 percent of the votes among the 39 rookies NBA.com polled.

The Celtics selected Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Ball was the second pick.

Yet, NBA rookies tabbed Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award this season. Smith earned 25.7 percent of the votes, Ball claimed 20 percent, but Tatum fell into the “others receiving votes” category.

Perhaps that’s because this year’s NBA rookie class didn’t vote for Tatum in the “most athletic,” “best shooter,” or “best defender” categories. However, Tatum did receive votes as the “best playmaker” in his class.

Sports Illustrated last week named Tatum the rookie “Most Likely To Succeed,” and oddsmakers installed him as the fourth favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

Time will tell whether the rookies, bookies or scribes know Tatum and his class best.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images