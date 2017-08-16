NBA Rumors: Knicks Won’t Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Kyrie Irving

If the Cleveland Cavaliers eventually trade Kyrie Irving, they might be disappointed in the return.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday identified New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis as the Cavs’ “primary target” in an Irving trade. Admirable ambitions, for sure, but reportedly unrealistic.

“The Knicks don’t appear interested in trading Kristaps Porzingis, including a possible deal for Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to a league source,” Newsday’s Steven Marcus and Mike Rose reported Wednesday.

Marcus and Rose, while citing their source, added that although teams have inquired about Porzingis throughout the summer, the team hasn’t been interested in having those conversations since parting ways with former president Phil Jackson.

And so the Kyrie Irving saga continues. How this all shakes out is anyone’s guess at this point, though the Boston Celtics are starting to emerge as a strong dark-horse candidate.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images