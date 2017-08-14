NESN Hires Alex Kraemer As New Boston Bruins Rinkside Reporter

NESN, the home of the Boston Bruins, announced Monday that Alex Kraemer will join the network as the new Bruins rinkside reporter. She also will serve as a reporter/host and deliver regular reports for NESN’s three sports news programs, “NESN Sports Today,” “NESN Sports Update” and “NESN Live.”

Kraemer comes to NESN after serving as the in-arena host for the Philadelphia Flyers the past two seasons and the in-stadium host for New York City FC of Major League Soccer this summer. She also served as the host of a web series called “Run it Back” for Whistle Sports.

The Georgia native was an elite soccer player who trained on the Olympic Development Team for five years until injuries ultimately ended her career prior to college. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia with a degree in Psychology before receiving a master’s degree from Georgia in Sports Management. After several sports related internships, Kraemer became the pre and post-game reporter and media assistant for the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Bruins.

“Alex has shown us great potential and the type of tireless work ethic that the Bruins and their fans expect,” said Joseph Maar, NESN’s Vice President of Programming and Production/Executive Producer. “With her competitive athletic background and exceptional ability to connect with people, Alex will be a great addition to NESN’s Bruins broadcast team.”

