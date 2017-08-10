NFL Plans To Hire 24 Full-Time Referees Ahead Of 2017 Season

No matter the game or the call, there always will be fans who do not agree with the referees.

The NFL is taking what many people think is a step forward this year, as they just announced they will be hiring 24 full-time referees for the 2017 NFL season.

The @NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials. pic.twitter.com/H9q8zXdjpQ — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) August 9, 2017

Traditionally, the NFL has had a rotating 124-man roster of referees. According to the statement from the league, the new 24 full-time refs will be chosen from that larger group.

The goal of having full-time referees is so they can learn the ins and outs of every situation, better understand game trends and be able to adapt on the fly when an uncommon play occurs.

This new routine will not eliminate bad calls, that is for sure. However, it is refreshing that the NFL taking strides to better the officiating of the most-watched sport in America.

Thuumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images