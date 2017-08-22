NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Considering $100 Million Insurance Policy

It doesn’t appear that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to gamble with his financial future.

The New York Giants star receiver took a nasty hit during the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. And now Beckham reportedly is prepared to take out an insurance policy to protect himself in case he and the Giants don’t come to an agreement on a contract extension, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson.

“(If a deal isn’t done) by the regular season, he’ll take steps to protect himself. (But) a new deal is preferable to adding insurance,” one source told Robinson.

The policy could be worth more than $100 million, according to Robinson, and could cost Beckham around $600,000 if he elects to go that route.

Beckham appeared to avoid a serious injury Monday when he sprained his ankle, but as one of the most marketable stars in the NFL, he reportedly will take every precaution to ensure he is compensated should he suffer a serious injury.

The 24-year-old wide receiver is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and he is slated to make $1.84 million in base salary this season. But his next deal likely will be upward of $100 million, making him the first wideout in NFL history to reach the $100 million mark so he would be wise to protect his interests.

