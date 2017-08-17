Oregon State Men’s Basketball Team Is Safe Amid Barcelona Terror Attack

The Oregon State men’s basketball team survived its close encounter with terror intact.

The Barcelona attack, in which a speeding van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district, took place Thursday near where the Oregon State team is staying. Head coach Wayne Tinkle and assistant coach Gregg Gottlieb confirmed the Beavers are safe.

Please keep all those impacted by today's tragedy in Barcelona in your thoughts and prayers! No words to describe the sadness. — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

Yes we are, happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4 — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

We are all luckily ok. Our hotel/restaurant is located right on Los Ramblas. This tragedy happened right in front… https://t.co/Cqz3SnhqW9 — Gregg Gottlieb (@CoachGottlieb) August 17, 2017

The Oregon State team arrived in Barcelona on Monday for its summer trip to Spain. The Beavers were supposed to play the first game of their trip Thursday, but the contest was canceled after the attack, according to The Oregonian’s Danny Moran.

The Arizona, Clemson and Tulane men’s basketball teams also were in Spain to play exhibition games, and each school reported everyone in its parties was safe.

The president of Spain’s Catalonia region said Thursday at a press conference that the Barcelona attack had killed at least 13 people and injured at least 80 others, according to The Associated Press. Police have arrested one suspect, and authorities are treating the attack as an act of terror.

