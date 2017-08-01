Patriots Attendance: Duron Harmon, Cody Hollister Absent On Day 5

FOXBORO, Mass. — Safety Duron Harmon and wide receiver Cody Hollister both were absent Tuesday as the New England Patriots returned to the practice field for Day 5 of training camp.

Harmon and Hollister both missed Sunday’s practice, as well. Harmon suffered an apparent knee injury during Saturday’s session, and Hollister went down with what appeared to be a hand injury Friday. The Patriots had Monday off.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered what appeared to be a non-contact foot/ankle injury early in practice and required medical attention. He missed just a few minutes of action, however, quickly returning to the field after his ankle had been taped.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were ejected from practice for fighting.

As has been the case throughout camp, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks were present but did not participate, instead running through conditioning drills on a separate field. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola and safety David Jones also spent most of the practice running through drills on the lower field. Tight end James O’Shaughnessy joined them midway through the session, with head trainer Jim Whalen accompanying him on his walk from the main practice area.

