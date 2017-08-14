Patriots’ Cyrus Jones Struggled In Preseason Opener Vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots lost their first preseason game to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday, and during the game cornerback Cyrus Jones was burned for a 97-yard touchdown by wide receiver Keelan Cole.

Jones had a rough rookie campaign in 2016, and it appears the Patriots could decide to shift the second-year man to safety, as they did during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars.

Jones also surrendered the game winning touchdown to rookie Dede Westbrook.

