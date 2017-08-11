Patriots’ Defensive Lapse Leads To Epic Reaction From Matt Patricia

FOXBORO, Mass. — The preseason provides NFL teams an opportunity to iron out the kinks, but that doesn’t mean mindless gaffes aren’t frustrating.

Just ask New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Shortly after the Patriots evened the score of their preseason opener against the Jaguars, Jacksonville running back Corey Grant busted off a 79-yard touchdown run to give the Jags a 24-17 lead. And after the score, Patricia unleashed one of the most epic facepalms you will ever see.

Matt Patricia face dot gif pic.twitter.com/El0YUyiPhq — Kevin Dillon (@ByKevinDillon) August 11, 2017

It’s quite possible Patricia’s reaction was a case of built-up frustration. The Jaguars’ first touchdown of the contest was a 97-yard TD catch from Keelan Cole in which Cyrus Jones was badly beat.

We imagine Patricia won’t be too thrilled when the team reviews either play in the film room.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images