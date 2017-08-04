Patriots Training Camp Attendance: 12 Players Sit Out Scrimmage

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a light day Thursday, the New England Patriots ramped up the intensity on Day 8 of training camp by holding their first intrasquad scrimmage of the summer.

Team White, led by Tom Brady, featured the first-team offense, while the first-team defense suited up for Jimmy Garoppolo’s Team Blue.

Offensive tackle Nate Solder, special teamer Matthew Slater and wide receiver Cody Hollister were absent from Friday’s session.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola; tight end James O’Shaughnessy; running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead; and safeties Duron Harmon and David Jones were present but did not participate in the scrimmage.

Mitchell, O’Shaughnessy, Gillislee, Burkhead, Harmon and Jones spent the practice running through drills on a separate field along with linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

Edelman, Hogan and Amendola stayed on the main field until the scrimmage began, then exited.

Guard Joe Thuney left with an apparent injury during the second half of the scrimmage.

Here were the rosters for both teams:

TEAM WHITE

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Chris Hogan

David Andrews

LaAdrian Waddle

Ted Karras

Cameron Fleming

Shaq Mason

Marcus Cannon

Brooks Ellis

Caleb Kidder

Joe Thuney

James White

Brandon Bolden

James Develin

Brandin Cooks

Justin Coleman

Darius Kilgo

Sam Cotton

Woodrow Hamilton

D.J. Killings

Devin Lucien

Josh Augusta

LeShun Daniels

Dwayne Thomas

Julian Edelman

Brandon King

Jason Thompson

K.J. Maye

Elandon Roberts

Geneo Grissom

Cyrus Jones

Dwayne Allen

Malcolm Mitchell

Nate Ebner

Rob Gronkowski

Danny Amendola

Jonathan Freeny

Kony Ealy

Damarius Travis

TEAM BLUE

Jimmy Garoppolo

Tony Washington

Deatrich Wise

D.J. Foster

Conor McDermott

James Ferenz

Max Rich

Jamil Douglas

Cole Croston

Jason King

Shea McClellin

David Harris

Glenn Gronk

Matt Lengel

Austin Carr

Kenny Moore

Derek Rivers

Adam Butler

Kyle Van Noy

Tony Garcia

Trey Flowers

Patrick Chung

Lawrence Guy

Jordan Richards

Malcom Brown

Jacob Hollister

Trevor Bates

Vincent Valentine

Eric Rowe

Jonathan Jones

Devin McCourty

Harvey Langi

Malcolm Butler

Will Likely

Dion Lewis

Stephon Gilmore

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images