Patriots Training Camp Attendance: 12 Players Sit Out Scrimmage

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a light day Thursday, the New England Patriots ramped up the intensity on Day 8 of training camp by holding their first intrasquad scrimmage of the summer.
Team White, led by Tom Brady, featured the first-team offense, while the first-team defense suited up for Jimmy Garoppolo’s Team Blue.
Offensive tackle Nate Solder, special teamer Matthew Slater and wide receiver Cody Hollister were absent from Friday’s session.
Wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola; tight end James O’Shaughnessy; running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead; and safeties Duron Harmon and David Jones were present but did not participate in the scrimmage.
Mitchell, O’Shaughnessy, Gillislee, Burkhead, Harmon and Jones spent the practice running through drills on a separate field along with linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.
Edelman, Hogan and Amendola stayed on the main field until the scrimmage began, then exited.
Guard Joe Thuney left with an apparent injury during the second half of the scrimmage.
Here were the rosters for both teams:
TEAM WHITE
Tom Brady
Jacoby Brissett
Chris Hogan
David Andrews
LaAdrian Waddle
Ted Karras
Cameron Fleming
Shaq Mason
Marcus Cannon
Brooks Ellis
Caleb Kidder
Joe Thuney
James White
Brandon Bolden
James Develin
Brandin Cooks
Justin Coleman
Darius Kilgo
Sam Cotton
Woodrow Hamilton
D.J. Killings
Devin Lucien
Josh Augusta
LeShun Daniels
Dwayne Thomas
Julian Edelman
Brandon King
Jason Thompson
K.J. Maye
Elandon Roberts
Geneo Grissom
Cyrus Jones
Dwayne Allen
Malcolm Mitchell
Nate Ebner
Rob Gronkowski
Danny Amendola
Jonathan Freeny
Kony Ealy
Damarius Travis
TEAM BLUE
Jimmy Garoppolo
Tony Washington
Deatrich Wise
D.J. Foster
Conor McDermott
James Ferenz
Max Rich
Jamil Douglas
Cole Croston
Jason King
Shea McClellin
David Harris
Glenn Gronk
Matt Lengel
Austin Carr
Kenny Moore
Derek Rivers
Adam Butler
Kyle Van Noy
Tony Garcia
Trey Flowers
Patrick Chung
Lawrence Guy
Jordan Richards
Malcom Brown
Jacob Hollister
Trevor Bates
Vincent Valentine
Eric Rowe
Jonathan Jones
Devin McCourty
Harvey Langi
Malcolm Butler
Will Likely
Dion Lewis
Stephon Gilmore
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
