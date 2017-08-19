Patriots Vs. Texans Live: Updates, Analysis From Preseason Matchup

8 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots’ second preseason game will be far more entertaining for those who enjoy watching the team’s starters rather than players they don’t recognize.

Quarterback Tom Brady and many of the team’s starters are set to play Saturday night against the Houston Texans, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t expected to play, as is typical for preseason action.

We could see the Patriots preseason debuts of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running back Rex Burkhead, linebacker David Harris, tight ends Dwayne Allen and James O’Shaughnessy and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

Burkhead especially is a player to watch because with an impressive preseason, he could usurp the early-down running back role from Mike Gillislee, who currently has a hamstring injury.

Other players to watch include linebacker Harvey Langi and defensive tackle Adam Butler. The Patriots can use all the pass-rush help they can get after rookie defensive end Derek Rivers reportedly tore his ACL. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on defensive end Kony Ealy and cornerback Cyrus Jones. They both have much to prove this summer.

Don’t expect to see Rivers, Gillislee, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, wide receiver Matthew Slater, linebacker Brandon King, defensive end Keionta Davis, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Shea McClellin, offensive tackles Andrew Jelks and Nate Solder, tight end Matt Lengel and defensive end Deatrich Wise.

Stay here for updates and analysis throughout the game, which airs on WBZ-TV locally in New England at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images