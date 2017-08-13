PGA Golfer Happy Gilmore’s Tee Shot During Second Round Of PGA Championship

The 99th PGA Championship has been a grueling test for the game’s best golfers, and due to some poor weather Friday, some players had to wait hours to finish their second round or risk having to finish Saturday morning.

And for players like Rod Pampling, who was way outside the cut line, the last thing they want to do was come back to play a few holes before going home.

So for the sake of time, Pampling elected to do his best “Happy Gilmore” impression off the tee to try and finish his round before the horn Friday night.

He ran up to his ball and smoked it dead left into the trees. The ball only got 13 feet off the ground.

Take a look.

Have to give Pampling props for helping his fellow competitors get in the clubhouse in a timely manner.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid-/USA TODAY Sports Images