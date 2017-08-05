Red Sox Notes: David Price ‘Backing Off’ Throwing With General Soreness

David Price’s recovery has hit a snag.
The Boston Red Sox left-hander currently is on the 10-day disabled list due to left elbow inflammation, but all signs were pointing toward some positive movement for him Friday. However, that didn’t happen.
Price, who threw Wednesday, was supposed to do the same before the Red Sox’s 3-2 win in 11 innings over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, but general soreness derailed those plans.
“Price didn’t throw today,” manager John Farrell said, via The Boston Globe’s Julian Benbow. “There’s still some general soreness that feels like he still needs some time and treatment to address.”
As a result, Farrell told reporters, as relayed by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith, that Price was “backing off it (throwing) right now.”
“It’s more of a day-to-day type situation to where he feels and when he’s feeling as he did for a couple days, so we’re backing off it right now,” Farrell said, per the Globe.
Price was put on the DL retroactive to July 25 with the elbow inflammation, and it was the same left elbow that resulted in him spending most of the first two months of the season on the DL.
Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox-White Sox.
— Carson Smith, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is set to start his much-anticipated rehab assignment.
— The Red Sox will have to find a new everyday spot for Eduardo Nunez once Dustin Pedroia returns from the DL, but with the way he’s been playing, that’s a pretty good problem to have.
Just ask Farrell.
— In other injury news, catcher Sandy Leon appears to be making strides.
— Mitch Moreland took over for Hanley Ramirez and promptly hit the game-winning home run, but the reason why Ramirez left the game was an injury.
— One of the negatives from Thursday’s win over the White Sox was left fielder Andrew Benintendi being thrown out twice at third base. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story of his baserunning, according to Farrell.
“I firmly believe he’s going to be an elite baserunner,” Farrell said, via MassLive.com. “If he’s not, he’s one of the fastest two guys on our team. You look at the way he makes turns, yeah, like I said, last night, he’s been overaggressive. Or he’s rounded base where there’s been a throw back in behind him where he’s been cut down. Those are things that will get curtailed. And that comes through experience. But I would rather take a fearless, aggressive guy 10 times before I would take a guy that you have to outline every initial situation.”
— There have been some pretty big New England sports birthdays the past few days.
And Farrell got that 400th win.
— Boston sure does like winning games in dramatic fashion this season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
