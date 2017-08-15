Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Looks To Stay Hot At Fenway Park

Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers have been tearing the cover off the baseball of late, and the two Boston Red Sox rookies will look to continue their torrid stretch Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Devers, who hit two solo home runs Monday night, is back in the No. 5 hole in the Red Sox’s lineup, while Benintendi, who is hitting .436 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in the month of August, will bat third and play left field.

Mookie Betts will move to the No. 2 hole in the order and play right field behind right-hander Rick Porcello.

Porcello has won his last two starts after going more than a month without recording a win, but he was hit hard during his last start against St. Louis, as he surrendered four runs on nine hits in six innings at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Mike Leake who is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. Leake has had a better season that his 7-10 record suggests, but the right-hander is winless in his last three outings.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Cardinals game.

RED SOX (67-51)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (6-14, 4.63 ERA)

CARDINALS (61-57)

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Paul DeJong, SS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jose Martinez, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Mike Leake, RHP (7-10, 3.48 ERA)

