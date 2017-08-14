Watch Rafael Devers Crush Second Solo Home Run Of Game Vs. Indians

Rafael Devers is at it again.

The Boston Red Sox rookie already launched a solo home run during the second inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Monday, and Devers wasn’t finished.

Devers came to the plate in the fourth inning with Boston trailing 3-2, and he punished Trevor Bauer again, this time by crushing a towering blast over the right field wall.

The round-tripper came one inning after Andrew Benintendi tattooed his 17th home run of the season over the right field fence.

Devers now has hit three home runs in his last two games, the most impressive of which came off New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on Sunday night.

