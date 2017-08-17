Red Sox Wrap: Mookie Betts’ Walk-Off Double Lifts Boston To 5-4 Victory

The Boston Red Sox have had a flare for the dramatic this season, and their walk-off magic continued Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by two runs entering the ninth inning, the Red Sox mounted a comeback, capped off by Mookie Betts’ two-run walk-off double which gave Boston a 5-4 win.

Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff in the final game of the quick two-game set. The left-hander only lasted 5 1/3 innings in which he allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk. But the Red Sox’s late-game heroics bailed out their starting pitcher.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 69-51, while the Cardinals fall to 61-59.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Thrilling.

It was an exciting night at Fenway in the finale of the quick two-game set, as the Red Sox notched their ninth walk-off win of the season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Betts blasted a walk-off double off of the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a series sweep over the Cardinals.

ON THE BUMP

— After getting through the first inning without much trouble, Rodriguez struggled in the second.

Yadier Molina led off the inning with a booming double, followed by a Jedd Gyorko walk. With a runner in scoring position, Kolten Wong pushed the Cardinals’ first run across the plate with an RBI single, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Luke Voit.

Defensive struggles in the second would plague Boston as well, as a passed ball plated St. Louis’ third run of the contest. A Matt Carpenter RBI single boosted the Cardinals’ lead to 4-0, but a stellar throw from Jackie Bradley Jr. prevented the visiting club from earning its fifth run.

Jackie Bradley Jr. can do it all in the field! #RedSox pic.twitter.com/GrpYAGFFjc — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) August 17, 2017

Rodriguez would have another shaky inning in the third but managed to pitch out of the inning unscathed. The lefty settled down in the fourth and fifth, though, as he posted 1-2-3 innings in each frame. Rodriguez came out for the sixth, but he was pulled with only one out in the frame.

— Matt Barnes came on in relief of Rodriguez and recorded the final two outs of the sixth via strikeout. Barnes stayed on for the seventh and tossed a scoreless frame.

— Addison Reed dodged a two-out double to pitch a scoreless eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel posted a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Betts was the lone Red Sox hitter to record a multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly.

— Xander Bogaerts trimmed St. Louis’ lead to one with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

— Rafael Devers (1-for-2) ripped a double off the Monster in the sixth inning

— Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez all reached base via single.

— Hanley Ramirez and Bradley went hitless in the ball game.

UP NEXT

After a day off Thursday, the Red Sox will open up a weekend series with the New York Yankees on Friday. Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by New York’s Jordan Montgomery. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

