Watch Mookie Betts Hit Walk-Off Double, Complete Thrilling Red Sox Comeback

The Boston Red Sox entered the bottom of the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by two runs. But that deficit didn’t last long.

Xander Bogaerts pulled the Sox within a run with a leadoff home run, and Mookie Betts completed the comeback with a two-run double off the Green Monster, giving Boston a thrilling 5-4 win over the Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Betts stepped to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs, and once he worked the count full, the runners got a head start ahead of his double. And that, coupled with a misplayed ball by catcher Yadier Molina, allowed Jackie Bradley Jr. to reach home just in time.

While that was the game-winning hit, Bogaerts’ homer earlier in the inning also was crucial to Boston’s comeback.

