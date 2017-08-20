Rick Porcello, Red Sox Welcome Sonny Gray To Rivalry At Fenway Park

Rick Porcello hasn’t been as dominant as he was in 2016, but the Boston Red Sox right-hander has been on a roll of late.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has won three consecutive games, and he finally has been receiving run support from the Red Sox’s offense.

Porcello will go for his fourth straight win Sunday when he and the Red Sox welcome Sonny Gray and the New York Yankees to Fenway Park for the final game of their weekend series.

To hear manager John Farrell break down Porcello’s winning streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images