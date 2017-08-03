Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hopes To Park NESN.com Ford In Watkins Glen Victory Lane

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the Northeast for the second week in a row, so Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 will sport a special paint scheme with regional ties.

Stenhouse will be behind the wheel of the No. 17 NESN.com Ford as he looks for his third win of the season during Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen. But the Roush Fenway Racing driver admits you need to be “a little bit lucky” to pick up a good result at Watkins Glen International.

In addition to turning right as well as left, drivers will have to make well-timed strategy calls during the second and final road race of the year. The 29-year-old Stenhouse almost is certain to have a better race at Watkins Glen than he did last year, as he was involved in a big wreck that brought out the red flag.

Listen to Stenhouse talk about the challenges he’ll face as he drives the No. 17 NESN.com Ford below.

