Saints Fans Plan To Purchase ’28-3′ Billboard Outside Falcons’ New Stadium

New Orleans Saints fans are so serious about their rivalry with Atlanta that they won’t even let Falcons fans feel joy at the team’s new stadium.

You might’ve heard that the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, squandering their best chance in a while at winning their first Lombardi Trophy. And New Orleans-based clothing company Dirty Coast Press is trying to make sure fans never forget that by purchasing a “28-3” billboard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The company is asking fans for $10 donations to keep the $1,000-a-week sign up all season, and they also have a T-shirt with the same image on it. For some reason, we have a feeling the company won’t have a hard time finding a couple hundred Saints fans willing to shell out 10 bucks to keep it going.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images