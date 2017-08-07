Serena Williams’ 1950s-Themed Baby Shower Features Star-Studded Guest List

Serena Williams had a baby shower for the ages.
The tennis star is due to give birth to her and her fiancé’s, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, first child in September, so on Sunday, Williams celebrated with some of her best friends. But because Williams is unbelievably famous, those friends happen to be celebrities like actress Eva Longoria, singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland, television personality La La Anthony and Beyoncé’s cousin and former assistant Angie Beyince.
Williams’ sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams obviously was there, too.
It doesn’t appear Beyoncé was in attendance, but she just had twins of her own in July, so we’ll give her a pass this time.
