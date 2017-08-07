Tennis

Serena Williams’ 1950s-Themed Baby Shower Features Star-Studded Guest List

by on Mon, Aug 7, 2017 at 4:40PM
Serena Williams had a baby shower for the ages.

The tennis star is due to give birth to her and her fiancé’s, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, first child in September, so on Sunday, Williams celebrated with some of her best friends. But because Williams is unbelievably famous, those friends happen to be celebrities like actress Eva Longoria, singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland, television personality La La Anthony and Beyoncé’s cousin and former assistant Angie Beyince.

Williams’ sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams obviously was there, too.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

❤️ @KellyRowland @LaLa @ValVogt #Girls #ShakeRattleandRoll2017

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

I❤MY@lala

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

#shakerattleandroll2017 🍼💪🏽

A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on

Oh, Baby! Such a blast planning your 1950's Baby Shower @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian !! Love you guys 💛🍼—— Major thanks to @ohhmysweetness @bambinisoiree @chalkitychalk @darcymiller @sewsweetcrafts @nicks50sdiner — more pics to come! #shakerattleandroll2017

A post shared by Valerie Vogt (@valvogt) on

Preparing for our greatest adventure yet.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

It doesn’t appear Beyoncé was in attendance, but she just had twins of her own in July, so we’ll give her a pass this time.

