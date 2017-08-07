Serena Williams’ 1950s-Themed Baby Shower Features Star-Studded Guest List

Serena Williams had a baby shower for the ages.

The tennis star is due to give birth to her and her fiancé’s, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, first child in September, so on Sunday, Williams celebrated with some of her best friends. But because Williams is unbelievably famous, those friends happen to be celebrities like actress Eva Longoria, singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland, television personality La La Anthony and Beyoncé’s cousin and former assistant Angie Beyince.

Williams’ sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams obviously was there, too.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

❤️ @KellyRowland @LaLa @ValVogt #Girls #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

I❤MY@lala A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

#shakerattleandroll2017 🍼💪🏽 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Preparing for our greatest adventure yet. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

It doesn’t appear Beyoncé was in attendance, but she just had twins of her own in July, so we’ll give her a pass this time.