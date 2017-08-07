Stephen A. Smith Calls Tom Brady ‘Immature’ For Not Talking About Concussions

Tom Brady doesn’t think it’s “anyone’s business” if he had a concussion during the 2016 NFL season. And one outspoken sports commentator believes that’s the wrong way to handle the situation.

ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith addressed the New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to play his medical history close to the vest on Monday’s episode of “First Take,” and Smith had some choice words for the five-time Super Bowl champion.

“Age 40, five-time Super Bowl champion, has made an abundance of money, has benefitted incredibly from the sport,” Smith said. “We are now living in a time where clearly the NFL has some level of culpability as it pertains to concussion issues. We have retired players that are having their issues.

“Potentially speaking the NFL may have to pay in the billions to absolve this matter, new safety rules have been implemented because of these concerns, so for Tom Brady to come out and to say, ‘it’s none of anybody’s business,’ that’s ill-advised, that’s immature as far as I’m concerned, that’s irresponsible.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that her husband had a concussion during the 2016 season, even though it did not appear on any of the Patriots’ injury reports during the year.

The 40-year-old Brady is preparing to enter his 18th NFL season and has shown no signs of hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images