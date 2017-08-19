Stoke City Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Stoke City once represented a house of horrors for Arsenal, but that might not translate into the new campaign.

The Potters will host the Gunners on Saturday at bet365 Stadium in a Premier League Week 2 game. Arsenal is coming off a season-opening win. Having lost its first game, Stoke City is keen to avoid starting the season with a losing streak.

Defenders Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi and midfielder Francis Coquelin could return to Arsenal’s lineup after missing last weekend’s game. But Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny won’t play due to injury and suspension, respectively.

Stoke City will rely on striker Peter Crouch, who has scored nine career Premier League goals against Arsenal, the team he has tormented most.

Here’s how to watch Stoke City vs. Arsenal online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Photo via YouTube/NBC Sports