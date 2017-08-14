Three Shot Dead At Wisconsin Drag Strip; Suspect Remains At Large

A deadly attack took place Sunday in Wisconsin, and the story isn’t over.

Three men from Illinois were shot dead at Great Lakes Dragaway near Union Grove, Wis., on Sunday, according to Kenosha County sheriff’s officials, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s, still is at large, and authorities are actively searching for a black vehicle, though size and make were not specified.

All three victims were from the Aurora, Ill., area, and were “known gang members,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Malecki told The Associated Press on Monday.

At roughly 7 p.m. CT at Larry’s Fun Fest, which is billed as part car show and part drag race, a suspect approached three men near a food vendor and shot them point-blank, according to the Sentinel. Authorities pronounced two of the victims dead on-site, whereas the third died in an ambulance while being transported to a hospital.

Kenosha County sheriff David Beth reportedly spoke to friends of the victims, who had no clue of what prompted the attack.

“My basic conversation with them is they have no idea what caused this,” Beth said, via the Sentinel. ” … We’re not aware of any altercations that happened earlier. At this point we’re not aware of exactly what caused this.”

Around 5,000 people were expected to attend the event, although many spectators vacated soon after the shooting. Larry’s Fun Fest features “smaller souped-up, kind of ‘Fast and Furious’ type vehicles,” Malecki said, via the Sentinel.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Tony Webster