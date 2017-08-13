Tiger Woods Shuts Down Report He’s Secretly Dating Ex-Wife Of Ex-Cowboys Safety

While the majority of the golf world has their eyes turned to the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club this week, Tiger Woods decided it was a good time to discuss his personal life.

On Thursday, The Daily Mail wrote an article claiming that Woods and Kristin Smith, who used to be married to former Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh, had been dating for over a year and were in the Bahamas together July 31.

Woods, however, elected to set the record straight Thursday on Twitter, acknowledging the two had a relationship but it has been over for quite some time.

Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 10, 2017

The 14-time major champion also entered a not guilty plea for a DUI charge that occurred Memorial Day weekend on Wednesday, and he is set to enter a diversion program Oct. 25 as part of a deal reached with prosecutors.

Woods has not played golf since Feb. 2 when he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images