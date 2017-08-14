Tim Tebow Stands With Special-Needs Fan As She Sings ‘God Bless America’

Jillian Joyce is among the growing list of baseball fans for whom Tim Tebow has helped create a special memory.

The former NFL quarterback-turned minor-league-baseball player stood with Joyce, a 27-year-old fan who lives with cerebral palsy, as she sang “God Bless America” on Saturday in the seventh inning of the St. Lucie Mets vs. Tampa Yankees game at Steinbrenner Field.

Prior to singing, Joyce requested Tebow stand beside her, and he duly obliged.

Moment of the night: fan w/ cerebral palsy sings God Bless America and asked Tebow to join her. This is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/ylkcjifWec — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) August 13, 2017

After the game, Lillian Joyce, Jillian’s mother, told the Tampa Bay Times’ Ryan Romano how much Tebow’s support means.

“He was so nice to her — he was just wonderful,” Lillian Joyce said. “When you’re a parent of a special needs person, you’re just so grateful for all that he does.”

Tebow is struggling at the plate batting .248 for St. Lucie, with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games.

But he has little problem winning over fans, both old and new.

