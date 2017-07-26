Bill Belichick Reacts To Latest Study On CTE In Former NFL Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick briefly touched on a new study, conducted by Boston University, that found chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in 110 of 111 former NFL players tested for the disease.

“I think the league addressed it,” Belichick said Wednesday. “I don’t really have much to add to the statement they released, but obviously it’s an important area that’s being given a lot of attention, as it should.”

“The medical and scientific communities will benefit from this publication, and the NFL will continue to work with a wide range of experts to improve the health of current and former NFL athletes,” the NFL’s statement said. “The NFL is committed to supporting scientific research into CTE and advancing progress in the prevention and treatment of head injuries.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images