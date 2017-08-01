Tom Brady No. 1 On Top 50 Player Sales List; Two Other Patriots Make Cut

Winning a fifth Super Bowl ring certainly doesn’t hurt your brand.

The NFL Players Association revealed the top 50 player sales list Tuesday for March 31 to May 1, and Tom Brady took the No. 1 spot. You’d think people already would have plenty of merchandise with the New England Patriots quarterback’s name on it by now, but we’re sure Pats fans were clamoring for Super Bowl LI jerseys after Brady earned his fourth Super Bowl MVP award in the team’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady was followed by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Elliott’s quarterback Dak Prescott came in at No. 3. Running back Marshawn Lynch came in fourth as one of the newest members of the Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top five. Dez Bryant, Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and Jason Witten were Nos. 6 through 10.

Brady was joined by a couple of teammates, as Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman were 16th and 18th, respectively.

A couple of rookies made the list already, too, as Pittsburgh Steelers running back and cancer survivor James Conner was No. 24 and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who helped lead Clemson to a national championship, was No. 28.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images