Tom Brady ‘Probably’ Won’t Be Playing Football When He’s 55 Years Old

We know it’s a steaming hot take, but Tom Brady most likely won’t be in the NFL by the time he qualifies for senior citizen discounts.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s birthday is a public event, as it’s conveniently timed with training camp when fans are invited to watch the team practice. Brady’s big day was particularly noteworthy this year, too, as he turned 40 and is showing no signs of slowing down after another Super Bowl-winning season.

But Brady told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Tuesday that he’s not the biggest fan of the attention.

“Obviously, my birthday hasn’t changed, ever,” Brady said. “It’s always fallen in training camp. It’s a little bit — not embarrassing — just in same ways I am a little introverted. When everyone is singing me happy birthday it is a little bit, not embarrassing, I certainly am not embarrassed … ”

The hosts then asked Brady if he’ll still feel the same way about his birthday when he turns 55, and he made a pretty bold claim.

“I won’t be playing when I am 55,” Brady said. “Probably not 55. It will be nice someday just to have a nice quiet birthday. The fact I was able to go out and practice and be on the field, do something I love to do. That was a great day for me. I’ve had Matt Light shove a birthday cake in my face at practice. All the rookies always sing. The fact I could celebrate it on the football field was cool for me and all the fans came out, which was very cool.”

So there you have it, Patriots fans. It looks as though the team will just have to find another quarterback 15 years from now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images