The Boston Bruins have gotten out to quite a decent start to the new season.

As expected, the B’s are driven offensively by their top line trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The three put forth their best collective offensive season last year, with each forward averaging over a point per game — the caveat was health. Bergeron only played 65 games while Pastrnak played 66. Marchand notched his first 100-point season while playing in 79 games.

You could argue that all three would have flirted with the century mark if they got a full slate.

And they are proving that’s a feat that again will be on the table in the early goings in 2019-20. Last season the trio combined for 260 points. They’re currently on pace for 359 points this season, according to The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont.

Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak 260 points last season. Current pace: 359. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) October 20, 2019

Now, it’s highly unlikely that Bergeron (2G, 6A), Marchand (4G, 8A) and Pastrnak (9G, 6A) keep that kind of extreme scoring pace, but it is possible they breeze past last year’s total.

The biggest question will remain how the secondary scoring fares behind them.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images