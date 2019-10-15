Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pray for the rest of the NBA should Tacko Fall develop a 3-point shot.

The Boston Celtics big man, who just signed a two-way deal with the C’s, will be one of the few Celtics taking part in Tuesday’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall, who is 7-foot-5, has never been known for his pure shooting ability, despite his record-setting field-goal percentage in college. Be it free-throw or perimeter shooting, shooting just isn’t a refined area of Fall’s game.

Well, prior to Tuesday’s game, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn captured video of Fall working on his 3-point shot.

You can watch the video here.

Fall likely will spend most of the season in the G League, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities to work on the more underutilized phases of his game. If he somehow manages to drastically improve his shooting ability, that would make him quite the threat.

