Eric Ebron had himself one heck of a drive for the Colts in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.

After jumping over a Texans defender earlier in the drive, Ebron was targeted by quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the back of the end zone and made a ridiculous, one-handed touchdown catch. It initially was ruled incomplete, but a review reversed the call and gave Indianapolis a 21-9 lead early in the third.

Take a look at the catch:

Wow.

The Colts held on to win 30-23 and now sit in first place in the AFC South.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images