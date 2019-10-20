Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It looks like frustration is beginning to boil over in Atlanta.

The Falcons, who entered Sunday with a 1-5 record, have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments this season, and things went from bad to worse in Week 7. As the Los Angeles Rams poured it on at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons lost one of their best players for the contest following a fit of rage.

Devonta Freeman found himself tangled up with Aaron Donald after Rams linebacker Cory Littleton picked off Matt Ryan early in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the veteran running back was unable to keep his cool, as he threw a punch at Donald and garnered a swift ejection.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

Punches never should be thrown in NFL games, but launching a jab at the two-time defending Defensive Player of the Year seems like a particularly poor decision by Freeman.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images