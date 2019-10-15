Stephen A. Smith believes the New England Patriots have been the best team in football through six weeks of the 2019 NFL season.

Smith’s “First Take” co-host, however, doesn’t see it that way.

Max Kellerman, who’s effectively become the face of the Tom Brady/Patriots hate club, lived up to his reputation Tuesday when he knocked the Patriots down a peg in favor of the San Francisco 49ers, who he believes deserve the top spot in the league’s power rankings heading into Week 7.

“Forty-niners are the best team in football right now. You gotta give it up,” Kellerman said on ESPN. “Look, the Patriots defense has been great. They did not look great against the Giants. Like, when you’re splitting hairs at the top you gotta be honest about this. You’re right, they don’t have Tom Brady, but you know who they do have? They have the quarterback (Bill) Belichick wanted instead of Tom Brady. They have the quarterback Belichick was getting ready to hand the reins of the team over to. Tom Brady had to do an end-around and go to the owner to get this dude shipped out of town. By the way, the Niners have a great defense, but what is (Kyle) Shanahan known for? The offense. What happened to the Falcons’ offense since he left? I gotta say the Niners right now deserve No. 1.”

The 49ers deserve praise for what they’ve accomplished thus far, but Kellerman is taking a few reaches with his take. Last Thursday’s showing against New York wasn’t New England’s best defensive effort of the season, but contrary to what Kellerman claims, the unit turned in a strong performance, highlighted by three interceptions and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Kellerman also might be a bit ambitious with his stock in Jimmy Garoppolo, who hasn’t really been tasked with doing much through five games this season. San Francisco’s 5-0 start largely is due to a stout defense and a dominant rushing attack.

So while it’s not a scorching take to put the 49ers atop a power rankings list, Kellerman could have formed a tighter argument.

