Tom Brady is excited to see Mohamed Sanu, and it appears the feeling is mutual.
The New England Patriots on Tuesday reportedly executed a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Sanu. The veteran receiver will be a welcome addition to the Patriots’ thin receiving corps, which has left Brady notably frustrated throughout his team’s 7-0 start to the season.
Sanu reacted to the news in joyous fashion, which prompted Brady to tweet, “See you soon.”
Now, we have Sanu’s reply:
A simple, yet sweet, Twitter exchange.
Sanu, 30, had 33 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season for the Falcons.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images