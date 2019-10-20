Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Denver Broncos not exactly knocking on the postseason’s door, it should come to the surprise of nobody that the team is willing to listen to trade offers for some of its top players.

Emmanuel Sanders has been talked about as a potential trade target for a number of teams in the NFL — including the New England Patriots. New England reportedly has made phone calls to Denver on the wide receiver and the Broncos reportedly have set their price.

But would Denver pull the trigger on shipping out 32-year-old? It appears it plans on it.

Mike Klis of 9news in Denver reported Sunday that Denver is “likely to deal” Sanders before the Oct. 29 deadline.

9news can confirm Broncos likely to deal WR Emmanuel Sanders by next Tuesday trade deadline per sources. As of now, Sanders still in play for Broncos game at Indy next Sunday. But he has likely played his last home game for team. #9sports https://t.co/ig24yNrelT — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 20, 2019

Sanders suited up when the Broncos lost 30-6 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday and reportedly is likely to play next Sunday when Denver takes on the Indianapolis Colts, according to Klis. He has made 30 catches for 367 yards with two touchdowns.

Sanders is in the final year of his contract, so whoever makes a deal to land the wideout, it likely would be on a one-year rental.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports